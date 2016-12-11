Kidnapped boy rescued in 24 hours in Vijayapura

The district police have arrested three men on the charge of kidnapping a four-year-old boy, within 24 hours of the incident being reported. S.N. Siddaramappa, Superintendent of Police, gave the names of those arrested as Abdul Ammangi (30) Mallikarjun Loni (27) and Eshwar Bannur (28). Another person is at large.

The official said that the accused were first-time offenders and they committed the crime to get invalid currency. “ Demonetisation forced them to commit the crime. The accused thought that they could extract invalid currency as ransom from rich people and deposit it in bank to get new notes,” Mr. Siddaramappa said. He told presspersons on Saturday that Samarth was kidnapped around 8 a.m. on Friday, while he was going to school. The kidnappers demanded Rs. 15 lakh as ransom for releasing the boy.

“After Mallikarjun Ukumnal, the father of the boy, filed a complaint with the Adarshna Nagar police station, the police swing into action and formed six teams headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Shivakumar Gunari. The police kept track of the mobile phone calls of the kidnappers to trace them. Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, the police tracked down two persons going on a motorcycle with a boy at Banajara Colony,” he said.

“ The boy is in shock but he is alright,” Mr. Siddaramappa said.