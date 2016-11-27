Kharge slams Union govt.on demonetisation

more-in

The Congress leader ridicules PM’s statement on online transactions

The former Union Minister and Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has charged the National Democratic Alliance government with eroding confidence of the people in the Indian currency and banking activities through its flip flop after the demonetisation of currency in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

Speaking to presspersons on Saturday, he said that the Union government’s changing stance on the exchange of demonetised notes in banks and the restrictions on withdrawal of taxed cash from individual accounts had eroded the confidence of the people in the currency.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated statements to go for cashless transactions and use mobile phones for transactions, Mr. Kharge pointed out that currency continued to rule the roost in most parts of the country and online transactions were limited to certain sectors even in developed countries.

“In India, most of the transaction are through cash, more particularly so in rural areas, small cities and towns and only a minuscule population living in metros and big cities use cashless transaction through mobile phones and plastic cards.”

On the Prime Minister’s statement that those who oppose demonetisation were supporting black money, Mr. Kharge said that Mr. Modi was not speaking like a statesman and his statement did not behove well with the position he occupies.

“Even the Supreme Court has made severe strictures and critical observations about the way demonetisation was handled by the Union government. Does this mean that even the apex court is also anti-national and supporting black money? Misrepresenting facts and spreading falsehood and branding all those who oppose his decision of demonetisation as the supporters of black money holders is wrong,” Mr. Kharge said.

He said that the Prime Minister should not consider himself as paragon of virtues and he owed an explanation to the people how people close to him acquired properties worth several crores overnight a couple of days prior to demonetisation. “Mr. Modi should also explain how crores of rupees were deposited in the accounts of the BJP in Kolkota prior to demonetisation. He should tell to the nation who leaked the information about demonetisation to them.”

Mr. Kharge wondered why Mr. Modi was shying away from Parliament and speaking everything outside when the House was in session. “Mr. Modi is obviously afraid to face Parliament and has no valid explanation to the points raised by the Opposition parties.” To a question, Mr. Kharge said that ‘Bharat Bandh’ had not been called on November 28 by the Opposition and the day would be observed as Akrosh Divas. The Opposition parties would hold protests throughout the country at district headquarters, State capitals and in New Delhi.