Kharge calls upon writers to express progressive ideas in their writings

Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge called upon writers to uphold values of social justice, freedom of speech and secularism enshrined in Indian Constitution in their writings. After inaugurating the 15th district Kannada Sahithya Sammelana, a two-day literary fest at Kannada Bhavan here on Saturday, the veteran Congress leader expressed concerns over the increasing attacks on individual rationalists who freely spoke their minds upholding the secular ideas.

“Scholars Narendra Dabolkar, Govinda Pansare and M.M. Kalburgi have been physically eliminated for their rational ideas. Freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution is under threat. The writers should adhere to our Constitution and increasingly express progressive ideas in their writings. If you don’t do so, India will have no future,” he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the least importance being given to backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region on all counts including recognising the writers and their works, Mr. Kharge called upon the people of the region to get their children educated so that the region would get rid of the backward tag.

“If you see the lists of awards announced by government, they are always dominated by those from south and coastal Karnataka region. People from north and Hyderabad-Karnataka region get lest recognition. We need to get our children educated. We should encourage them to read newspapers and books. When we become educated, other developmental activities would naturally be set in motion,” he said.

Earlier, Minister of State for Medical Education and Kalaburagi in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil reiterated his commitment to the encouragement of Kannada language in Hyderabad-Karnataka. He said that Hyderabad-Karnataka Regional Development Board, of which he was the Chairman, had roll out a project for purchasing the books authored by people of the region.