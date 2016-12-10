Kharge calls for white revolution

more-in

Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called upon the farming community of the State, especially that of Hyderabad Karnataka region, to take up dairy farming.

He was addressing farmers after inaugurating Krishi Mela – 2016, a three-day annual expo of farm technologies, at Agricultural Research Station, off Aland Road, here on Friday. The event was organised jointly by University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur (UAS-R) and its allied institutions and Department of Agriculture and Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board (HKRDB).

“As we are lagging behind in milk production, the milk producers of neighbouring States are capitalising on our market. We, in HK region, do not have enough industries to employ people. Majority of the people here are dependent on agriculture. They are being repeatedly hit by natural calamities. They should seriously consider dairy farming to improve their financial condition,” he said. He also advised scientists at UAS-R and its affiliated institutions to provide assistance to farmers and promote dairy farming.

Referring to frequently asked question as to what Congress did in the last six decades, Mr. Kharge went on to list out a number of huge irrigation projects such as Bhakra-Nangal, Hirakud and Alamatti, implemented by Congress governments in the country.

“We were standing in long queues for getting substandard wheat imported from United States. Congress governments at the Centre undertook huge irrigation projects and expanded irrigation. It is because of such initiative that we could achieve food security,” he said.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetisation, the Congress leader said that the move would destabilise the economy irreparably. “We are not against fighting the black money menace. But, the demonetisation would in no way help to eliminate black money. It would rather result in harassing the common man and destroying the Indian economy,” he said.

Medical Education Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil and former Minister Qamarul Islam, UAS-R Vice-Chancellor P.M. Salimath and others were present.