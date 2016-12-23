Karnataka to send protest letter over exclusion of Kannada from languages to write NEET

more-in

Expressing anger over exclusion of Kannada from the regional languages in which the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) could be written, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said Karnataka will soon despatch a protest letter to the Centre over the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had also asked Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil to meet the officials concerned at the Centre in the regard in an effort to include Kannada.

NEET will be the only gateway for a seat in medical or dental colleges across the country from the academic year 2017-18. Apart from English and Hindi, NEET can be written in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali and Assamese.

Responding to Karnataka BJP leaders’ allegations that the State government had failed to ensure Kannada’s inclusion, Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know what effort BJP MPs and the Central Ministers from Karnataka did on the issue. “Don’t they also have a responsibility?”, he asked.

Criticises Yeddyurappa

Reacting to BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa’s prediction about the action Ministers in the State government and an MLC are likely to face from the Income Tax Department, Mr Siddaramaiah wondered whether the BJP leader was an “agent” or “spokesperson” for the Income Tax Department. “He should not speak lightly. What evidence does he have? What is the basis on which he is making all these allegations? He has been a Chief Minister and he cannot speak irresponsibly.”

Mocks JD(S)

Mr. Siddaramaiah reiterated that the JD(S) does not have strength to come to power in the State. “They could not come to power on their own when all of us were there in the party. Now, how will they do it? Even they know it”, he said. “Their calculation is to come to power in the event of a hung Assembly”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, adding that the Congress will return to power in the State.

He also mocked at the BJP’s “Mission 150”, which aimed at ensuring the election of 150 MLAs to the State Assembly.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress will announce its candidate to contest the by-elections to Nanjangud Assembly segment only after the Election Commission announces the date of the by-polls. Though Mr. Yeddyurappa has announced that the party will field former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad as its candidate, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP does not have a candidate as Mr. Prasad is yet to join the party. “The BJP has no strength in Nanjangud and the party finished third in the last elections”, he said before adding that the Congress will win the by-poll.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that he will discuss the issue relating to payment of remuneration to Rangayana artistes with the Minister for Kannada and Culture.

With regard to the protest by tribals in Diddahalli in Kodagu, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had directed Minister for Social Welfare H. Anjaneya to hold talks with the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu and take a decision on their rehabilitation.