Karnataka govt. planning to make packed water affordable for all: Khader

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies U.T. Khader has said that the government is mulling over steps to ensure that packed potable water is sold for a uniform and cheaper price all over the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that as water was an essential commodity, it should be made available for affordable prices at all places. However, with the Union government relaxing norms for some companies, they were charging more than the maximum retail price and prices had shot up. It was not correct to have different prices for water. The State would urge the Centre to withdraw concessions for packed water, Mr. Khader said.

The department was also planning to urge the Union government to withdraw the tax on water bottles to make them available for a cheaper price, he said.

Mr. Khader said that the department had installed weighing machines outside super and hyper markets to enable customers to verify the weight of commodities following complaints about malpractices at some markets.

He said the department was planning to make the process of submitting applications for ration cards online from January 2017. For this, the department had sought the help of the departments of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Urban Development.

Once the process of online application was completed, ration cards would be made available within 15 days.

The department had asked deputy commissioners to inquire into the cases related to the misuse of coupons. Action would be initiated against erring persons after receiving the reports, Mr. Khader added.