Karnataka govt. keen on reducing public spaces in layouts developed by urban authorities

more-in

The Karnataka government is pushing ahead with its proposal to reduce the area reserved for parks and open spaces in residential layouts developed by urban development authorities in towns and cities.

The Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Bill, 2016, which was passed earlier, was aimed at reducing the area to be reserved for public parks and playgrounds in layouts from 15 per cent to 10 per cent. However, Governor Vajubhai Vala returned the Bill, saying the reduction would increase pollution and lead to congestion in layouts. The Bill would be now sent again to the Governor.

Addressing presspersons after the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said that the area reserved for open spaces in layouts developed by private parties was 10 per cent and those developed by urban development authorities was 15 per cent. The layouts developed by the authorities become costlier compared with private layouts owing to the increase in the space reserved for public purposes. Owing to this, there was no demand for layouts developed by the authorities.

The Cabinet wanted to bring sites and houses in layouts developed by urban development authorities on a par with those developed by private layouts to generate demand for the former, Mr. Jayachandra claimed.

The Cabinet decided to hire services of doctors aged up to 65 in government hospitals. Retired doctors would be hired on contract basis.

Mr. Jayachandra said that the action on the report of the House committee that looked into the alleged irregularities by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises in implementing the Bangalore Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project would be taken after a study of recommendations by departments, such as Public Works and Urban Development.

The Cabinet has approved a special voluntary retirement scheme package of Rs. 396.72 crore for 2,200 employees of Mysore Paper Mills at Bhadravati in Shivamogga. The factory was closed about eight months ago. A decision was taken to establish a 200 MW power plant at Shivanasamudra in Mandya and the Cauvery Supervisory Committee and the Tamil Nadu government would be informed about it, Mr. Jayachandra added.