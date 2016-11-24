Karnataka govt. has failed to protect RSS workers, alleges Eshwarappa

more-in

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa accused the Congress government of failing to protect the lives of RSS workers in the State. During the question hour on Thursday, Mr. Eshwarappa said the government had done nothing so far though three RSS workers had been killed in the State recently.

“The modus operandi is the same in all the three cases ... It appears that there is a systematic plan by some people or group to eliminate RSS workers ...,” he said. To this, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the government treats each crime seriously and does not discriminate against any murder. He said in all the three cases, the police had arrested the accused and inquiry was going on. Not satisfied by the reply, BJP members staged a walkout.