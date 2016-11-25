Karnataka farmer’s fatal shooting provokes demand for probe

more-in

Family says Manje Gowda never cut a tree, but officials counter that they fired at violent group

Manje Gowda left home on Tuesday evening, without telling his wife Lolakshi where he was going. Two days later, his dead body reached his house at Mathighatta Hosuru near Halebidu in Belur taluk of Kartanaka. The family members were told that he was killed when guards working for the Forest Department opened fire at suspected woodcutters in a sandalwood plantation at Tirumala Devara Gudda near Salagame.

The Forest Department says its guards opened fire after they found some people cutting sandalwood on Tuesday night. M.L. Manjunath, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said, “There was a group of eight to ten people. Four guards on night rounds noticed them and raised an alarm. The accused threw stones and sticks at our staff, prompting them to open fire. Suresh, a guard on duty, shot at the woodcutters. They ran away. Manje Gowda’s body was found at the spot the following morning”.

The incident happened at Tirumala Devara Gudda forest, which includes a sandalwood plantation spread over 600 ha. Apart from forest watchers, daily wage workers and forest guards with arms are also deployed.

Lolakshi and her children had no money to pay the ambulance driver, who demanded Rs.3,500 to take the body from Hassan to their village. “We borrowed from the neighbours and relatives and paid the driver”, Lolakshi told The Hindu on Friday.

Married to Manje Gowda 15 years ago, she now has to take care of their two children – Shashank (14) and Rakshitha (13). Manje Gowda, a farmer, had grown maize in kharif season in three acres of land. One acre was ancestral property and he took up contract farming in the other two. “He spent Rs. 20,000 on the crop. The yield is only so much because of a decrease in rainfall”, she said pointing at the maize spread on the pavement in front of the house.

For their high investment, the yield they got was only about three quintals, which would fetch about Rs. 3,600 at the rate of Rs.1,200 per quintal.

‘Never cut trees’

The family members claim they do not know who accompanied Manje Gowda to the forest on Tuesday night. Had she known he was going to cut sandalwood trees, she would have stopped him, said Lolakshi, adding, “He has never gone to the forest to cut trees. I don’t know who took him this time.”

Apart from tilling his land, Gowda was working as a labourer in the fields. “If he was into sandalwood business, he would not have kept his family in this condition. He has not completed his house for the last five years,” said Sukanya, a relative. Gowda was sanctioned a house under the Basava Ashraya scheme in 2010-11.

The schooling of Gowda’s children has taken a hit after the fatal shooting. Did any officer from the district administration contact them? ‘No,’ they say. Unlike in other cases of death, here they were told that Gowda was killed because he was engaged in a criminal act.

The incident has surprised human rights campaigners. Mari Joseph, a human rights activist, said, “It is inhuman to kill a person suspecting him to be a sandalwood thief. The department should have made an effort to nab those involved in such acts instead of opening fire. The family has lost an earning member”, he said. He plans to file a complaint soon with the State Human Rights Commission against the Forest Department.