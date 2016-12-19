Karnataka activists express solidarity with tribals

more-in

Hundreds of activists from across the State on Sunday expressed their solidarity with the tribals evicted from the Diddalli settlement in Kodagu district.

The activists assembled at Diddalli heeding to the call of Bhoomi Mattu Vasati Hakku Vanchitara Horata Samiti. The meeting was addressed by senior advocate A.K. Subbaiah, who urged the government to provide basic amenities to facilitate the victims to lead a life of dignity and self-respect. The government should rehabilitate them and allot land for them, he added. The Forest Department personnel came under flak for stating that a majority of them were estate workers from Assam and West Bengal and challenged the authorities to conduct a survey.

Noor Sridhar, one of the activists, said the apathy of the government can be gauged by the failure of the officials and the Ministers to visit Diddalli to apprise themselves of the ground reality. The tribals are facing the brunt of nature without shelter since almost two weeks, he said. Representatives from over 50 organisations assembled since morning and raised slogans against authorities. Senior revenue officials, who met the agitators, promised that land was being identified for their rehabilitation but the activists dismissed it as a hollow promise.