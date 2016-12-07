Karnataka a model in utilising funds for SCs, STs: Patil

more-in

Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil has said that Karnataka is a model for the country in utilising the funds allocated under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

Paying tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as part of his 60th Mahaparinirvan Divas (death anniversary) here on Tuesday, he said that more than 95 per cent of the funds allocated under these plans were utilised last year. He directed officials to utilise the Rs.20,000 crore available this year and asked them to ensure that they did not lapse.

“The State government has allocated Rs.200 crore to take up the repair and renovation of 31 dilapidated hostels for the SCs and STs in the district,” Dr. Patil said.

The social philosophy of Dr. Ambedkar to provide equal educational and employment opportunities for the downtrodden would remain a dream unless the society focussed on achieving his vision, the Minister added.

Deputy Commissioner Ujjwalkumar Ghosh, Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Annirudh Sravan, Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner P. Sunilkumar, Allamprabhu Patil, former MLC, and Banthe Sanganand, Buddhist monk, were present.