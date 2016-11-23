Karnataka

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike demands jobs for locals

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, has demanded that the Union government offer more jobs to locals and also one member of land losers’ families in the proposed Railway Coach Factory at Badiyal- Kadechur Industrial Area in Yadgir district.

The activists, who submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, said that the locals in both villages, Badiyal and Kadechur, have lost land to the proposed factory. Therefore, a member of each family that has lost land must be provided a job, they urged.

Bhimu Naik, Siddu Naik and others were present.

