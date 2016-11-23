Karnataka Rakshana Vedike demands jobs for locals

more-in

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, has demanded that the Union government offer more jobs to locals and also one member of land losers’ families in the proposed Railway Coach Factory at Badiyal- Kadechur Industrial Area in Yadgir district.

The activists, who submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, said that the locals in both villages, Badiyal and Kadechur, have lost land to the proposed factory. Therefore, a member of each family that has lost land must be provided a job, they urged.

Bhimu Naik, Siddu Naik and others were present.