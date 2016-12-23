Karnataka MLC gets life threat after taking up seer case

more-in

V.S. Ugrappa, Congress MLC, who is the chairperson of the legislature committee on crimes against women and children, has filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police against members of the Swacha Brahmana Vedike for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against him on the social media and “threatening to shoot him”.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, he said there were 99 posts in the comments section of the vedike’s page on Facebook.

“These comments include derogatory remarks against me, the Congress, State government, Muslims, Christians and other minority communities. The people who have made the comments have also posted a life threat and said they would shoot me. I demand legal action against them,” Mr. Ugrappa said. He said the threats had emerged in the wake of the Akhila Havyaka Okkoota’s complaint before his committee on December 20 seeking the ouster of Ramachandrapur Mutt seer Raghaveshwara Bharathi, who is facing rape charges.

“The okkoota complained about police inaction in two sexual harassment cases against the seer and demanded that the government appoint an administrator to the mutt.”

Mr. Ugrappa said he had called Om Prakash, Director-General of Police (DGP) and Inspector-General of Police, and Kishore Chandra, DGP (Criminal Investigation Department).

In the complaint, he said that the seer and his supporters should be directly held responsible if any harm was caused to him and his family and committee members. “It is evident that these people want to protect the seer and anyone who speaks against him will be targeted,” he said in the complaint.

Mr. Ugrappa said he had also written to the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.