Karnataka Legislative Assembly pays tributes to Nagrota martyrs

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday paid tributes to seven armymen, including Major Akshay Girish Kumar of Bengaluru, who died in a terrorist attack on the Army base at Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the attack as a barbaric act by India’s enemies who could not tolerate its progress. All the countries and civil societies must condemn this, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he spoke to Major Kumar’s father over the phone on Wednesday to offer his condolences.

The government would provide compensation to the martyr’s family, he said. The House also paid tributes to actor Ashok Badaradinni who died recently.

A minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect to them.