Karnataka HC stays PWD notice suspending racing activities

In a temporary relief to Mysore Race Club Ltd. (MRC), the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday stayed the notice issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) on November 11 asking the club to suspend racing activities and handover possession of the property to the department.

However, the court made it clear that the proceedings initiated pursuant to the showcause as such are not stayed while asking the petitioner-club to file its objections within 10 days. Justice Ashok B. Hinchigeri passed the interim order on the petition filed by the MRC questioning the legality of the November-11 notice.

