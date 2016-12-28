Karnataka Govt. announces support price for toor to counter drought, demonetisation

After the announcement, farmers will get ₹5,500 a quintal of the pulse.

Following the crash in prices of toor in the open market, the State Cabinet has decided to procure the commodity from growers by paying a support price of ₹450 per quintal. With this, the farmers would get ₹5,500 per quintal of the pulse.

Besides drought, the demonetisation of high value currencies has also adversely affected the procurement of the commodity in the market.

Expected yield

Briefing presspersons on the decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Tuesday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs T.B. Jayachandra said the crop was grown on 11 lakh hectares in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, and Yadgir, and around eight lakh tonnes of toor was expected.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. would procure the commodity from farmers. The Cabinet has also directed the State Food and Civil Supplies Department to procure the commodity at ₹5,500 per quintal.

The Centre has fixed the Minimum Support Price for toor dal at ₹5,050. An additional ₹450 per quintal would cost the State exchequer ₹100 crore, Mr. Jayachandra said.

Akrama-Sakrama

With an eye on the next Assembly elections, the government has decided to reduce the fee for regularisation of unauthorised houses built on government lands in rural areas and small towns by up to 50 per cent.

It has already extended the December 20 deadline for submitting the applications for regularisation by one month (January 21).

In rural areas, the fee for regularisation of constructions on sites of dimension 30 x 40ft has been reduced to ₹1,000 from the earlier ₹2,000. Similarly the fee for a 40 x 60ft site is ₹2,000 (earlier fixed at ₹4,000) and for 50 x 80ft has been fixed at ₹3,000(₹8,000).