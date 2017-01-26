Karnataka Governor gives nod for Lokayukta

more-in

Ending a prolonged uncertainty, decks were cleared on Thursday for the appointment of Lokayukta with Governor Vajubhai R. Vala giving his nod to the choice of former High Court judge Vishwanatha Shetty for the post.

The Governor had earlier asked the State government to re-consider its choice and sought clarification on some allegations raised by social activist S.R. Hiremath against Mr. Shetty.

The government had, on Wednesday, responded to the queries raised by the Governor.

Mr. Shetty’s name had emerged as the consensus candidate by a panel headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that had leaders of the Opposition also as its members.

The post of Lokayukta has been vacant since December, 2015, after Y. Bhaskar Rao resigned following the alleged involvement of his son, Ashwin Y., in an extortion racket.

The Governor had sent back proposals made twice to appoint Karnataka Law Commission Chairman S.R. Nayak as the Lokayukta.