Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath’s PhD programme in Visual Arts

: Artists Ramesh Perdala, Santhosh Kumar, D.K. Kavitha and Guruprasad are glad to be a part of the first batch of the new Ph.D. programme flagged-off last week for the 2016 academic year by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP). It is now possible to obtain a Doctoral Thesis in Visual Arts from CKP’s College of Fine Arts, affiliated to the Bangalore University (BU), which has granted clearance for the Ph.D programme. It marks a significant step in the history of CKP, the autonomous arts institution in southern India that completes 50 years since it was first recognised as a premier centre for the arts by the State and the Lalit Kala Akademi in 1966. CKP currently offers diploma, Bachelors and Masters programmes in Painting, Sculpture, Print-Making (Graphics), Art History and Applied Art.

A special occasion

“Starting the Ph.D programme this year is special to us, and as for the students, they will be conducting their research under guides who are art historians and artists themselves, working as doctoral professors at our institute,” says CKP’s Principal Tejendra Singh Baoni, a Fulbright scholar with a Masters in Art from the UK. “The doctoral study offered is unique to CKP with a syllabus that brings in myriad facets of the contemporary art world, including, among other fields, site-specific study in architecture and archaeology, art activities related to Karnataka, and installation art and performance art.”

As CKP is affiliated to BU, students opting for research have to go through the official selection process at BU every year.

Research and documentation

CKP, according to Mr. Baoni, is comparable to Kala Bhavana, Shantiniketan’s Institute of Fine Arts or the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda. The recently augmented research activities are a stepping stone towards art documentation processes. “We are all set to build and develop visual archives for Karnataka’s art, sculpture, architecture, folk forms, allied visual art and contemporary material,” says Dr. R.H. Kulkarni, art historian and professor at CKP.

The four Ph.D students are undertaking research and documentation in the development of portraits in painting, traditional Mysore paintings, diagrams and forms in Indian games, and the gradual use of posters in advertising. “The range of subjects that would be studied for documentation is mind-boggling. We are working towards making CKP a centre for excellence,” adds Dr. Kulkarni.