Karnataka

Karnataka CM’s helicopter ride to meet newly-weds raises eyebrows

creating a stir: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah travelling from Belagavi to Gokak to congratulate Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi’s son, on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chose not to attend the lavish wedding of the son of his Cabinet colleague Ramesh L. Jarkiholi on Monday, took a helicopter from Belagavi to his home in Gokak to congratulate the newly-weds on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Home Minister G. Parameshwara and other Ministers. This has raised eyebrows since the distance between Belagavi to Gokak is hardly 65 km. It could not be immediately confirmed as to who facilitated the helicopter trip.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier skipped the wedding of former BJP Minister G. Janardhan Reddy’s daughter, on “moral grounds”, taking exception to the expenses running into crores.

Nov 23, 2016

