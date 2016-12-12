Karnataka’s rabi crop losses estimated to be around Rs. 10,000 cr.

more-in

Even as Karnataka is yet to get get Central aid for taking up relief works including compensation towards crop losses due to the failure of south-east monsoon, the loss due to the failure of north-east monsoon has been estimated to be around Rs. 10,000 crore.

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa told reporters here on Monday that crops on eight to 10 lakh acres of land had wilted during the rabi season. The State would submit a memorandum to the Centre sometime in January or February seeking aid to compensate for the crop losses during the rabi season.

Taking exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not giving an appointment to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to convince him about the need to release Central aid at the earliest to take up drought-relief measures, the Minister termed this as an insult to people of the State.

Answering a query on delay in completing the survey work of farm lands, the Minister said the situation was expected to improve in about three months from now when the process of recruitment of about 1,600 surveyors would be completed.