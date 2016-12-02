Karki award for Basavaraj Sadar

more-in

Writer Basavaraj Sadar has been chosen for the annual literary award for poetry instituted by the Dr. D.S. Karki Sahitya Vedike. The award will be presented in Hubballi on Sunday.

Vedike president N.B. Ramapur, convenor Niranjan Walishettar and secretary M.A. Subramanya told reporters recently that Mr. Sadar’s book ‘Buddhana Bhiksha Patre’ was chosen from 100 entries received from across the State.

Mr. Subramanya said the award, the ‘Dr. D.S. Karki Kayva Prashasti’, will be handed over to the writer at the D.S. Karki Kannada Bhavan at Vishweshwar Nagar at 5.30 p.m. It will be presented by poet Channaveera Kanavi in the presence of Sri Tontada Siddhalinga Swami of Tontadarya Mutt, Gadag. Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar will preside over the function, while jury member Chandrashekhar Vastrad will speak about the book.

The award includes a cash prize of Rs. 10,000. Mr. Sadar is the 14th recipient of the award.

Mr. Subramanya said three young talents will perform on the occasion. Singers Namrata Shetty and Shrindhi Kamat will present a light music programme, while Sujayeendra Kulkarni will present a Hindustani music concert.