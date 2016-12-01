Kappatagudda: Seers’ delegation to meet CM

more-in

After having made a one-point request to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on continuation of the conservation reserve tag for Kappatagudda in Gadag district recently during a public meeting, the seer of the Tontadarya Mutt is now leading a delegation of seers to meet the Chief Minister on the issue.

The Karnataka State Board of Wildlife had cleared a proposal to declare 17,872 hectares of the reserve forest of Kappatagudda as a conservation reserve under Section 36A of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 on December 19, 2015, but on November 4 this year, the State government decided to withdraw the notification issued in this regard. It was the environmentalists supported by the seers of various Lingayat mutts in the region who had fought for getting the conservation reserve tag for Kappatagudda.

Siddhalinga Swami of Tontadarya Mutt, along with a host of seers from across north Karnataka, plans to meet the Chief Minister in Belagavi on December 2. District in-charge Minister H.K. Patil will be with the delegation .