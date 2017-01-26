Kambala buffaloes to get breed status?

more-in

If all goes well, the Dakshina Kannada buffaloes used in kambala could officially get elevated to a “breed status” shortly.

The State government, which made an earlier attempt to secure the breed status in 2016, is expected to make another pitch before the National Bureau of Animal Genetics (NBAG)-Karnal seeking the same for the buffaloes.

A breed status given by the NBAG would mean funding for research and development of the buffaloes from the Union government.

“We will submit fresh documents on chromosomal and other genetic studies conducted on the Dakshina Kannada buffaloes, as the NBAG sought these clarifications on our previous application,” K.P. Ramesha, Director of National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Bengaluru, told The Hindu. “We hope to complete the project over the next few months and submit it. A fresh survey for numbers has to be conducted. We are hopeful of getting the breed status for both.”

The NDRI has been coordinating the work with NBAG since 2016 on securing breed status to Dakshina Kannada buffaloes and also the Dharwadi buffaloes through Karnataka Livestock Development Agency. Earlier, Dr. Ramesha was involved in getting breed status to Malnad Gidda, a cow breed, in 2011.

Providing examples of how Malnad Gidda and Chilika buffaloes of Odisha received national attention for research after receiving the breed status, he said: “Most research programmes of ICAR are carried out on registered breeds, and once Dakshina Kannada buffalo is registered as breed we expect better research on these buffaloes.”

Demand for he-buffaloes

Kambala has had a negative impact on the male-female population ratio of buffaloes in Dakshin Kannada and Udupi districts. Neglect of she-buffaloes in favour of he-buffaloes is said to be the reason. “The main reason for this is that farmers owning these buffaloes take extreme care to maintain bulls that are used in kambala. Female buffaloes’ milk yield (one to five litres a day) is also low,” K.P. Ramesha, Director of National Dairy Research Institute, said, adding that she-buffaloes could be just about 20 per cent of the total population in the two coastal districts. In fact, he pointed out that farmers are now sourcing good she-buffaloes from Davangere and Belagavi districts.