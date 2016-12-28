Kagodu urges Congress workers to reach out to the common man

more-in

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa on Thursday called upon Congress workers to work on strengthening the party base by responding to the problems of the common man.

He was speaking at a programme held here to celebrate the 132nd Foundation Day of the party. Mr. Thimmappa said organising huge political conventions and delivering speeches have become archaic methods of attracting voters. People will vote for the party that responds to their problems, he said, adding that though the government has launched many schemes for alleviation of poverty and hunger, many eligible families are not getting the benefits, mainly because of the negligence of officials and elected representatives. Congress workers should strive to provide easy access to the schemes for the common man, he said.

The Minister said the government has launched a drive to regularise houses constructed on revenue land in rural and urban areas. The process of conferring title deeds on the families engaged in cultivation of forest land has also commenced. But the pace of regularisation and conferring of title deeds is not on expected levels owing to negligence of bureaucrats and elected representatives, he said, encouraging party workers to provide guidance to eligible families on filling up of applications.

Mr. Thimmappa also urged the Union government to address the problem of cash shortage created by the decision to demonetise ₹1,000 and ₹500 notes.

T.N. Srinivas, president of the Shivamogga District Congress Committee, called upon party functionaries to strive to instil confidence among the people in drought-hit areas. They should also bring to the government’s attention any lapses in survey of crop loss and implementation of relief works.

R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, H.M. Chandrashekharappa, former MLA, and K.M. Usman, chairman of the Shivamogga-Bhadravathi Urban Development Authority, were among those present.