Kagodu instructs officials to take up tank dredging works under MGNREGA

Minister for Revenue Kagodu Thimmappa has directed the officials concerned to take up the work of dredging of tanks in drought-affected villages in the district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He was speaking at a meeting held here on Thursday to review the progress of implementation of relief works in drought-affected areas in the district.

The district has received 1,400 mm rain this year so far as against the average 2,230 mm. The deficiency of rain is at 37 per cent. The groundwater level has also declined to an alarming level owing to scanty rain. It is possible to enhance the storage capacity of the tanks and thereby improve the groundwater level in the vicinity through dredging work, he said. As the silt removed from the tanks is used as manure, the possibility of extending financial assistance for farmers under MGNREGA to transport the silt to their agricultural land should be explored, he added.

As there is a provision to take up a wide array of works on private agriculture lands and on homestead under MGNREGA, it is necessary to create awareness among farmers in this regard, he said. Farmers should be motivated to take up works like construction of vermicompost pits, drying yards, and cattle sheds with funds available under MGNREGA, he said.

Zilla panchayat CEO Rakesh Kumar said as six taluks in the district have been declared drought-affected, the number of legally guaranteed days of work under MGNREGA in these places has been enhanced from 100 to 150. The ZP has prepared an action plan to take up works worth Rs. 370 crore under MGNREGA in the district in 2016-17 and create 31 lakh person days of employment, he said.

Mr. Thimmappa said that an amount of Rs. 60 lakh has been provided for each drought-affected taluk to take up drinking water works. Those human habitats, which are vulnerable for drinking water crises during summer, should be identified and measures should be taken to resolve the problem. The preparations should be made to provide drinking water through tankers for the villages that don't have surface or ground water sources. Last year, many hamlets in Malnad, the region known for high rainfall, were also gripped by drinking water crises. The officials should prepare a list of the hamlets vulnerable for the problem and provide water for the residents there through tankers, he said. Deputy Commissioner M. Lokesh and Additional Deputy Commissioner Channabasappa were present on the occasion.