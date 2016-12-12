Kagodu admits to lack of transparency in administration

more-in

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa on Monday expressed despair over the present political system, and admitted that there was lack of transparency in administration.

“We are yet to create a conducive environment to ensure clean administration,” the senior Minister, who is known to speak his mind, said while interacting with media persons here.

Blaming the present day political system for lack of clean and transparent administration, he said politicians cutting across party lines were partners in such a system. It will be difficult for a person with commitment to ideology to continue in such a system for long, he observed.

Mr. Thimmappa said he was not keen to contest the next Assembly elections.