KSRTC to introduce ETMs with card swiping facility

In a bid to go the cashless route, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) proposes to launch custom-made Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) with card swiping facility in February.

Disclosing this to The Hindu, KSRTC Managing Director, Rajkumar Kataria, said 2,400 premium service buses such as Airavat and Flybus will be getting the machines in the first phase and the remaining category of bus services in subsequent stages. These machines will be GPRS-enabled, he added.

About 10,000 ETMs are now being used for issuing tickets on-board the KSRTC buses. Mr. Kataria said the corporation was in talks with the companies that manufactures card swiping machines.

“Our idea is to customise the machines with twin services – ticket issuing and card swiping – since conductors cannot carry two separate machines for issuing tickets and swiping cards. If they agree to manufacture the machines as per our requirement, we will soon introduce cashless ticketing on the go,” the KSRTC MD said.

Replying to a question on change for high denomination notes, Mr. Kataria said, “Our conductors are still facing the problem of giving change to passengers buying tickets for the Rs. 2,000 note. Card swiping machines will surely help matters since commuters can buy tickets without worrying about cash or change.”

102 point of sale machines

Mr. Kataria said 102 point of sale (PoS) machines have been distributed to KSRTC booking counters for cashless ticketing. Sixteen more will be distributed to other major booking counters, including KSRTC reservation counters outside the State.

He said PoS has been of great use since it has benefited both the commuters and the KSRTC owing to cashless ticketing. “The feedback has been good,” he added.

After demonetisation, KSRTC incurred a loss of Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 13 crore in the first month. The daily revenue was around Rs. 7.50 crore and the corporation had been incurring a loss of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 50. lakh daily after the old notes were demonetised, he added.