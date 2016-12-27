KSRTC rolls out Scania buses on Mysuru-Bengaluru stretch

more-in

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) inducted multi-axle Scania buses on the Mysuru-Bengaluru sector on Tuesday.

Six vehicles have been deployed on this stretch and the tariff per seat will be ₹310. Four of the six buses were flagged off at a brief ceremony in the KSRTC suburban bus-stand by Divisional Controller (Rural) Mahesh.

He said the multi-axle vehicles may be introduced on a few more sections depending on the public response, but for now it will be confined to the Mysuru-Bengaluru sector as it was profitable with a healthy passenger traffic originating from both the ends.

The KSRTC has a high frequency of premium services on the sector and some of the existing vehicles, which are 6 to 7 years old, will be replaced and phased out with the induction of Scania as part of the upgrading of fleets, said Mr. Mahesh.

“The Scania vehicles are almost the same as Vovlo, which is a single-axle vehicle. The vehicles were imported and modified in India and have now been deployed for service. With the induction of Scania, KSRTC has augmented its fleet with premium vehicles, including Benz in addition to Volvo,” said Mr. Mahesh adding that the seating arrangements are similar but the passenger comfort level will be on the higher side.

Mr. Mahesh said use of swiping machine for payment of tickets on the premium services on Volvo and Rajahamsa has become popular and almost 25 per cent of the daily revenue generated by the KSRTC on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section was through electronic transaction. It will also be introduced in semi-urban areas such as Periyapatna and Hunsur and will be expanded to introduce more passengers to the concept of cashless payment.