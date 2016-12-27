KSRTC introduces multi-axel buses on Mysuru-Bengaluru section

more-in

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) inducted multi-axle Scania buses on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section on Tuesday which is poised to increase ride comfort for the passengers.

Six vehicles have been deployed on the Mysuru-Bengaluru sector and is set to supplant the Volvo services in future. The tariff per seat will be Rs. 310.

Four of the six buses were flagged off at a brief ceremony at the KSRTC suburban bus stand by the Divisional Controller (Rural) Mahesh who said that plans are afoot to procure 8 to 10 more vehicles, all of which will be deployed on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section.

He said the multi-axle vehicles may be introduced on a few more sections depending on the public response, but for now it will be confined to the Mysuru-Bengaluru route as it was profitable with a healthy passenger traffic from both ends.

The KSRTC has a high frequency of premium services on the sector and some of the existing vehicles which are 6 to 7 years old will be replaced and phased out with the induction of Scania, said Mr. Mahesh.

“The Scania vehicles are almost the same as Vovlo in build and configuration, but Scania is a multi-axle vehicle unlike the Volvo which is a single axle vehicle. These were imported and modified in India and have now been deployed for service. With the induction of the Scania, KSRTC has augmented its fleet for premium services with most of the high-end buses in the market like Benz in addition to Volvo,” said Mr. Mahesh, adding that the seating arrangements are similar, but it would offer more passenger comfort.

Mr. Mahesh said use of swiping machine for payment for tickets on the premium services on Volvo and Rajahamsa has become popular and almost 25 per cent of the daily revenue generated by the KSRTC on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section was generated through electronic transaction.

Cashless transaction will also be introduced in the semi-urban areas like Periyapatana and Hunsur.