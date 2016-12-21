KSRP Head Constable shoots self

more-in

A Head Constable attached to the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) posted at Shiggaon in Haveri district has committed suicide by shooting himself.

Police sources said that Head Constable Maheshwarappa (53) shot himself with his service rifle in the stomach on Tuesday night. He was immediately rushed to the local hospital and subsequently to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi. However he reportedly breathed his last midway.

The reasons for his extreme step are being investigated. Shiggaon Police have registered a case.

Maheshwarappa was a native of Hiregangur village in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district. He was recently posted with the 10th Battalion of KSRP at Gangibai on the outskirts of Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Reliable sources revealed that the head constable was upset with his frequent transfers within a period of few months.