KSOU appeal for recognition still being processed, says UGC Chairman

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition to the courses offered by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will hinge on the latter complying with all the norms of the Open Distance Learning (ODL) parameters, according to UGC Chairman Ved Prakash.

He told presspersons here on Thursday that the process of according recognition was underway but there were still a few inconsistencies which have to be sorted out.

Prof. Ved Prakash, who was in the city in connection with programmes of the University of Mysore, said KSOU had already submitted the necessary documents and if they are found to be in order, the approval will be given.

When pointed out that the KSOU has been repeatedly claiming that it had submitted all the documents, he said the UGC had sent two committees. They found a few inconsistencies following which the KSOU submitted the documents again. ‘’It is these documents that are being examined at present’’, he added.

Asked for a specific time frame by when the imbroglio could be solved, Prof.Ved Prakash was non-committal.

The KSOU courses were derecognised by the UGC in June 2015 citing violation of territorial jurisdiction besides signing MoUs with institutions outside the State and the move has affected the career prospects of lakhs of students pursuing education through the distance or open-learning mode.