KSCW chairperson meets assault victim in hospital

K.G. Nagalakshmi Bai, chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Women, here on Friday, met the woman who was allegedly beaten up brutally by some people at Byrapura, reportedly for informing the police of illegal activities in the village. She assured her of proper action against the accused.

Girija of Byrapura, the victim, is being treated at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan.

Ms. Nagalakshmi Bai spoke to the woman and collected the details about the incident. Around 20 people had assaulted her on November 17. She was allegedly dragged on the road. Following the incident, she had filed a complaint with Alur police alleging that the people assaulted her because she had been informing the police about illegal activities related to sand extraction in the village. Following her complaint, the police arrested four people, who have been remanded to judicial custody.

Ms. Nagalakshmi Bai told the woman that she had spoken to the Hassan Superintendent of Police soon after she learnt about the incident. “I have instructed the police to provide you with security,” she told the woman. She also collected information from the doctors about the injuries she had suffered and treatment she was being adminitsered at the hospital.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Ms. Nagalakshmi Bai said, “The commission will register a suo-motu case and serve a notice to all people concerned. Minister for Women and Child Development Umashree had also received information about the incident and has assured of her help from the department,” she said.

Superintendent of Police R.K. Shahapurwad, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development N.R. Purushottam, District Health Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh and Medical Superintendent Dr. K. Shankar were present.