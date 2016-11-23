KRRS to launch intensified agitation tomorrow

more-in

Categorically disapproving of the lip sympathy by Sugar Minister H.S. Mahadev Prasad and the State government toward the genuine demands of the growers but not taking any decision on them, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) on Tuesday announced to launch a State-wide agitation in a peaceful manner from Thursday, in view of the alleged failure of the meeting of KRRS leaders with the Minister at the Deputy Commissioner’s office during the day.

KRRS State president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, working president H.R. Basavarajappa, vice-president Basavaraj Malalli told newsmen in the evening that the government had failed to respond to their genuine demands and used force to prevent farmers coming from different parts of the State to participate in the protest near the Suvarana Vidhana Soudha, where the winter session of the legislature is on since Monday.

Soon after the meeting, the Minister left for the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha while the police arrested the farmers and their leaders and shifted them to KSRP Training School premises in Machhe on Jamboti Road on the outskirts of the city, which was an expression of the government’s lack of faith in democratic and peaceful protests.

The discussions with Sugar Minister, Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and subsequently with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last evening turned futile. Mr. Prasad held another meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday morning but was not forthcoming, which eventually turned out be yet another futile exercise aimed at defusing the farmers’ agitation.

Mr. Malalli said that since the farmers were reeling under severe drought conditions for the third year in a row, the government must come to their rescue and waive entire outstanding crop loans along with interest, besides distributing adequate compensation for crop losses and also pay Rs. 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane this year as the prices of sugar had gone up beyond Rs. 42 per kg in the retail markets.

Besides, a majority of the sugar mills were earning additional profits from sugarcane by-products but not sharing it with the supplier of the raw material.

Mr. Chandrashekhar said that the agitation was also to pressure the government to find a solution to the protracted Mahadayi water dispute, during the ongoing winter session itself.