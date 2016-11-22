KRRS to launch intensified agitation from Thursday

more-in

Categorically disapproving the lip sympathy of the Sugar Minister H.S. Mahadev Prasad and the State government toward the genuine demands of the growers, but not taking any decision on them, the Karnataka Rajya Raith Sangh (KRRS) on Tuesday announced to launch state-wide agitation in a peaceful manner from Thursday, after the alleged failure of the meeting of KRRS leaders with the minister at D.C. office during the day.

KRRS State president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, working president H.R. Basavarajappa and vice-president Basavaraj Malalli told presspersons that the government had failed to respond to their genuine demands and used force to prevent farmers coming from different parts of the State to participate in the protest near Suvarana Vidhana Soudha, the venue of the ongoing winter session since Monday.

Soon after the meeting, the minister left for SVS, while the police arrested the farmers and their leaders and shifted them to KSRP Training School premises in Machhe, Jamboti Road, on the outskirts of the city, which KRRS leaders said was an expression of government’s lack of faith in democratic and peaceful protests.

The discussions with Sugar Minister, Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and subsequently with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last evening were futile. Mr. Prasad held another meeting at D.C. Office on Tuesday morning, but was not forthcoming.

Mr. Malalli said since the farmers were reeling under severe drought conditions for the third consecutive year, the government must come to their rescue and waive off entire outstanding crop loans along with interests, besides distribute adequate compensation to the crop losses and pay Rs.3,500 per tonne of sugarcane this year as the prices of sugar had gone up beyond Rs.42 per kg in retail markets. Besides majority of the sugar mills were earning additional profits from the sugarcane byproducts but not sharing it with the supplier of the raw material.

Mr.Chandrashekhar said the agitation was also to pressure the government to find a solution to the protracted Mahadayi Water dispute during the period of the ongoing winter session in Belagavi itself.