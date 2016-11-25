KRRS rejects sugar millers’ offer

more-in

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has outrightly rejected the sugar millers’ offer of Rs.3,100 price per tonne of sugar and gave a call to the farmers to reject the Congress government hereafter.

Reacting to the the offer made during the meeting of the managements of sugar mills of north Karnataka with the Minister for Cooperation and Sugar H.S. Mahadev Prasad at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Thursday, he said the managements had offered Rs.3,100 per tonne including the cost of harvesting and transportation, which would be between Rs.600 to Rs.650 per tonne.

“This is no less than cheating and illegal as there was no provision in laws dealing with sugarcane suggesting that the harvesting and transportation cost be collected from the growers. The responsibility of the grower ended once the mill officials conducted on-field test for cane maturity.”

He alleged that the Congress government and sugar millers had again conspired to exploit farmers in disguise.

He said nothing less than Rs.3,000 per tonne with out any deduction, not even the harvesting and transportation cost, would be acceptable to the growers. The Sangha leaders would discuss the issue and take a decision on taking up a fresh struggle for justifiable price for their crop.