KRRS, other groups demand special package for State

more-in

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and other progressive organisations began a dharna here on Monday, demanding a special package for Karnataka which is facing severe drought, and waiver of farm loans. The protesters have urged the legislators of the State to decide on these demands in the special legislature session at Belgaum.

Members of Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Communist Party of India, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, Dalit Manava Hakkugala Samiti, Janashakti, Janasangrama Parishat, Swaraj Abhiyana and other like-minded organisations joined the dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the protesters said as many as 139 taluks of the State had been facing drought. “The State government, in its report to the Centre, has estimated the total loss due to drought at Rs.16,000 crore. However, the government sought a relief of only Rs.5,036 crore. Both the Central and State governments have neglected the farming community”, they said.

They demanded that the government announce a special package for the State and waive loans of all farmers and all village dwellers. “If the government fails to take a stand on these demands at the legislature session, the protesters would gherao the MLAs when they return to their constituencies”, they said.

Kottur Srinivas of Raitha Sangha, Rupa Hassan, writer, M.C. Dongre of the CPI, H.R. Naveen Kumar of KPRS, Balluru Swamy Gowda of Raitha Sangha, Mari Joseph, Dalit activist, and others participated in the dharna.