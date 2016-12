more-in

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has postponed the main examination scheduled to be held on January 7, 8, 10, and 11 for recruitment to 162 posts of Assistant Controllers (Group A) and Auditors (Group B) in the Karnataka State Audit and Accounts Department. The exam will be held from February 1 to 4, according to a release. The revised time-table will be available on the KPSC website http://kpsc.kar.nic.in.