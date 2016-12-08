KMC Manipal Arogya cards for police personnel

more-in

The Kasturba Medical College and Hospital has given Manipal Arogya cards to 800 police personnel of Dakshina Kannada by which they can get treatment and medicines at concessional rates at the hospital’s units in Mangaluru, Manipal and Udupi.

Medical Superintendent of KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru, Anand Venugopal, said the cards were given as a part of Manipal University’s corporate social responsibility to serve defence personnel and police.

According to a press release, those possessing the cards will not be charged for consultation at the KMC Hospital, Attavar, while there will be concession of 25 per cent at the KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle. There will be concession on professional fees, investigation, radiology, medicines and health packages at the two units.

Dr. Venugopal handed over the health cards to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase on November 29. Arrangements were being made to send these cards to respective police stations.