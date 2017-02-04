KEA plans to hold summer exhibition for tourists

more-in

Tourists in Mysuru this summer will have the opportunity to witness the Mysuru Dasara Exhibition as the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) has decided to hold a summer exhibition this year.

The exhibition will be held for 45 days – from April 10 to May 25 – in a bid to entertain tourists who visit Mysuru in large numbers during the season.

There will be amusement games and food stalls, besides stalls selling a variety of products including clothes, plastic items, kitchenware and cosmetics.

Siddaraju, chairman, KEA, and Shashikumar, CEO, KEA, told The Hindu on Saturday that the authority will soon opt for e-procurement and added that they would notify the tender in the next few days. The expo will by and large be similar to the Dasara exhibition, except that it will not have departmental stalls. It will be a platform to artisans and manufacturers of handicrafts to showcase and sell their products, they said.

Mr. Siddaraju said that there would be at least 30 to 40 different kinds of games specially for children. The stalls in the ‘A’ block, Lead Pavilion and also in the Ball Fountain Area would be leased out for 45 days, he said, and added that an entry fee of ₹20 would be charged per person.

The KEA had made a record collection of ₹2.53 crore through e-ticketing during the Dasara exhibition of 2016-17. Hence, the KEA was contemplating introducing e-ticketing for the summer expo too, Mr. Shashikumar said.

The KEA which used to hire generators all these years, is contemplating buying three generators – two of 750 KV and one of 250 KV capacity – the chairman said, adding that the authority had incurred over ₹80 lakh for hiring and maintaining generators during the Dasara exhibition.