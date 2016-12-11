KAS officer, driver still at large

Relatives of driver K.C. Ramesh demanding a CBI probe into his alleged suicide, near the Travellers’ Bungalow, at Maddur in Mandya district on Saturday.

The relatives of driver K.C. Ramesh, who had ended his life after mentioning the names of Special Land Acquisition Officer L. Bheema Nayak and mining baron Janardhan Reddy in his suicide note, staged a protest in Maddur on Saturday to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged suicide.

Traffic came to a standstill on the highway for a while owing to the sit-in-staged near the Travellers Bungalow. Mr. Ramesh’s brother K.C. Mahendra, sister Mahadevamma, other relatives and residents of his village Kadu Kothanahalli took part.

Political support sought

The protesters expressed severe anguish over lack of support from political parties, mainly from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The KAS officer [Mr. Nayak] had been involved in a money-conversion racket and he had a nexus with Mr. Reddy, a former BJP minister. The deceased was under tremendous pressure from the officer and his driver Mohammed. As the suicide note, found near the body in a lodge in Maddur on December 6, clearly explained the illegalities of the officer, the government should hand the case over to the CBI, the agitators urged.

Absconding

Meanwhile, the Maddur police said that the officer and his driver were still at large and efforts are on to trace them.

Following the case of abetment to suicide registered against them, three teams have been formed to probe the case.

The Maddur police have pinned a notice at the residence of Mr. Nayak near Yelahanka in Bengaluru and asked him to appear for the hearing, Mathew Thomas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malavalli subdivision), told The Hindu.

However, the address or contact details of Mohammed were not yet available, he added.

The police have traced and recorded the statements of another car driver, identified as Suresh, on Friday as his name was also mentioned in the note.

During the questioning, Mr. Suresh said that he had also received threats from the KAS officer and was asked to convert Rs. 25 lakh worth black money to white after the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.