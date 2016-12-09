KAS officer allegedly used driver to launder Rs. 75 crore

more-in

The Mandya district police, who are investigating the unnatural death of K.C. Ramesh, driver of KAS officer L. Bheema Nayak, suspect that a wide money laundering network exists in many parts of the State, including Bengaluru and Ballari. Ramesh had alleged, in his suicide note, that he had converted Rs. 75 crore of black money to white for the KAS officer.

Mr. Nayak and another driver, Mohammed began to threaten Ramesh when they found Rs. 8 lakh short after the conversion, Mathew Thomas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malavalli subdivision), told The Hindu.

The district police have constituted three special teams to trace Nayak and Mohammed, both of whom are absconding, Mr. Thomas said.

Ramesh of Kadu Kothanahalli, near Kala Muddana Doddi of Maddur taluk, allegedly committed suicide by consuming liquor laced with pesticide on Tuesday after penning an 11-page death note. He had named mining baron and former BJP Minister Janardhan Reddy; B. Sriramulu, MP of Ballari; Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO) of Bengaluru L. Bheema Nayak; and driver Mohammed in the note.

The note accused the SLAO of helping Mr. Reddy convert Rs. 25 crore in old notes into valid currency for his daughter’s lavish wedding.

A police team from Maddur town visited Nayak’s office in Bengaluru and verified the records and his attendance register before enquiring with the staff about his whereabouts.

Govt. seeks report on Reddy connection

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa has said that he has sought a report from the Revenue Secretary on the allegations that Special Land Acquisition Officer L. Bheema Nayak had extended assistance to mining baron Janardhan Reddy, to convert Rs. 25 crore in demonetised notes into new currency.