Job reservation for locals: Legal modalities to be ready in two months

Labour Minister Santosh Lad has said that it will take two months for the State government to finalise legal modalities for implementing the proposal to reserve jobs for local people in the private sector.

He told reporters here on Monday that it will then have to be cleared by the State Cabinet.

The State Labour Department has prepared draft amendments to the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules-1961 to provide for reservation in jobs in private industries to local people. According to him, the government is looking at a 70 per cent reservation, which includes 50 per cent reservation in C & D category posts and 20 per cent in A & B category posts.

‘No concrete data’

Pointing out that the State has 16,000 private industries, the Minister admitted that the government did not have concrete data on the actual percentage of jobs provided to local people by them.

He said there were requests seeking permission to start about 70 new ITI institutes. The government was examining this, he said.

Not applicable to IT, BT

The Minister clarified that reservation will not apply to IT and BT sector in the beginning. However, soon, the reservation norm would be applied to them also. The main issue was complexity of the recruitment process, he said. Also, the government had to decide on how to apply for reservation in areas where human resource was being outsourced, he said.