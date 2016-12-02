Jatha marks World Aids Day programme in Hassan

A jatha was taken out in Hassan on Thursday to mark the World Aids Day.

A jatha on the streets of Hassan city and a programme on Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), marked the World Aids Day programme in Hassan on Thursday. Students of various colleges and folk troupes participated in the jatha that began at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and concluded at Ambedkar Bhavan, where the programme was organised.

K.V. Vijayananda, Senior Civil Judge, who inaugurated the programme, said many people were still unaware of AIDS in the country. “Ignorance had only resulted in the increase spread of HIV,” he said and stressed upon the need to conduct more awareness campaigns on AIDS. He added, “No matter how much the country has advanced in the field of technology, we have not been able to find medicines for many dreaded diseases.”

Dr. P. Nagesh Aradhya, AIDS Control Officer, said India stands third on the globe in terms of the number of HIV-infected people. In the country, Karnataka holds the fourth position among all states. Among the districts in the State, Hassan stands thirteenth. In the district the highest number of HIV-infected cases has been reported in Channarayapatna taluk.

District Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh, Medical Superintendent of HIMS Dr. K. Shankar and other district-level officers participated in the programme. The programme was organised by Karnataka Aids Prevention Society and district administration.