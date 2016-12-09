Jana Nudi to be held in Mangaluru on December 24, 25

more-in

Writers and activists from across the State will take part in the two-day Jana Nudi, an event designed to reiterate the idea that literature is not for commercial objectives, said Muneer Katipalla of Abhimatha, Mangaluru, here on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Katipalla said that this year the event would be held at Shanti Kiran at Nanthoor in Mangaluru on December 24 and 25.

“This is the fourth year, we are organising this event. The Jana Nudi took birth in 2013 with the idea of opposing the efforts of certain vested interests to use literature as a tool for their brand building and other commercial benefits. In the last four years, the event has been attracting like-minded activists and litterateurs,” he said.This year, Mr. Katipalla said, the event had been organised keeping ‘equality’ as the theme to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar.

K.V. Narayana, chairman of Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati, Aravind Malagatti, Meenakshi Bali, C.G. Lakshmipathi, Banjagere Jayaprakash, Rahmath Tarikere, Shivaji Ganeshan, Dinesh Amin Mattu and many poets including Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy, Ramesh Aroli will take part in the event, he added.