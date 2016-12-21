Jagannatha Rathyatra in Belagavi on Jan. 21

more-in

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will organise its 19th Jagannatha Rathyatra in the city on January 21 next.

A release issued by ISKCON centre here on Wednesday said the chariot procession would commence from Sambhaji Chowk at 1 p.m. and culminate at the ISKCON temple in Tilakwadi after passing through major roads of the city. A committee headed by Narayan Gaurang Prabhu has been making preparations for the event.