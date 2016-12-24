JD(S) worker hacked to death

more-in

A Janata Dal (Secular) party worker was hacked to death at Benamana Halli near Kala Muddana Doddi on Saturday morning.

The Halagur police said that the deceased, identified as Kumar alias “Cable” Kumar (40), was attacked by three motorcycle-borne armed assailants on the outskirts of the village.

Kumar, who ran a cable tv business, suffered multiple stab injuries and died at the Government Hospital in Halagur, Mathew Thomas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malavalli sub-division), told The Hindu.

Mr. Thomas suspected financial or business disputes as the reason for the murder.

According to the villagers, it was a well-planned murder. The assailants followed Kumar on a motorcycle and attacked him with sharp weapons and an iron rod. The Halagur police personnel said they were yet to get any clues about the assailants and that a team has been formed to nab them.