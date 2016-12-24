Karnataka

JD(S) worker hacked to death

A Janata Dal (Secular) party worker was hacked to death at Benamana Halli near Kala Muddana Doddi of the district on Saturday morning.

The Halagur police said the deceased, identified as Kumar alias Cable Kumar (40), was attacked by three motorcycle-borne armed assailants on the outskirts of the village.

Kumar, who was operating a cable TV business, suffered multiple stab injuries and died at the Government Hospital in Halagur, Mathew Thomas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malavalli sub-division), told The Hindu.

The police officer said the murder could have been committed due to financial or business disputes.

Planned murder

According to the villagers, it was a well-planned murder. The unidentified assailants followed Kumar on a motorcycle and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and an iron rod.

The Halagur police officers said they were yet to get clues on the assailants. A team has been formed to trace them, the police added.

