JD(S) likely to stake claim for Shivamogga Mayor post

The Janata Dal (Secular) is likely to stake claim for the post of Mayor of the Shivamogga City Corporation.

In the 35-member body, the Congress has 12 members, followed by the BJP (11) (including three from the Karnataka Janata Paksha), JD(S) (5), KJP (4) and three Independent members.

For the fourth term, the post of Mayor is reserved for Scheduled Caste and that of the Deputy Mayor for Scheduled Tribe (Women).

The Congress-JD(S) coalition has been in power in the corporation for the last three terms.

The KJP members and two Independents had also supported the alliance.

As Roopa Lakshman (BJP), elected from Ward 13, is the sole candidate belonging to ST (Women), she will be elected unopposed for the post of Deputy Mayor.

Aspirants

For the post of Mayor, K. Lakshman (Congress), who represents Ward 18, Elumalai (JD-S), who was elected from Ward 27, and Venkya Naik (BJP), who represents Ward 15, are the aspirants.

H. Palakshi, a member of the corporation and prominent JD(S) leader told The Hindu that the JD(S) had extended support to the Congress during the first three terms with the objective to keep the communal forces at bay.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has every right to demand for the post of Mayor in the fourth term, he said.

T.N. Srinivas, president of the Shivamogga District Congress Committee, said that the party was keen to continue its coalition with the JD(S).

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is in power in Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat and in many taluk panchayats in the district. After the conclusion of the ongoing session of the State Legislature, the leaders of both the parties will hold discussions regarding the post of Mayor of the corporation, he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to encash on the differences among the coalition partners.

According to sources, BJP leaders had discussions with Janata Dal (Secular) members in the corporation on the possibility of forging an alliance.