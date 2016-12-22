JD(S) likely to enter the fray for Nanjangud bypolls

more-in

In the wake of the BJP making public its plans to field the former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad as its candidate for the bypolls to Nanjangud Assembly constituency, the JD(S) will be reconsidering its stand on supporting Mr Prasad.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said that the JD(S) will instead discuss a proposal to field its own candidate in the byelections, which have been necessitated by the resignation of Mr. Prasad from the Assembly.

A final decision on fielding its own candidate will be taken after discussing the matter with the party leadership, he said.

After Mr. Prasad quit the Congress and resigned from the Assembly, the JD(S) leaders had approached him and offered to extend support to him if he contested the by-polls as an independent.

But, in the light of BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa announcing that Mr. Prasad will be their party candidate in the by-polls, the JD(S) will prefer to field its own candidate, Mr. Gowda said.

Mr. Gowda found no fault in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inability to give Chief Minister Siddaramaiah an audience.

Mr. Modi has given Mr. Siddaramaiah an appointment on earlier occasions, said Mr. Gowda.

He was responding to Mr Siddaramaiah’s criticism that Mr. Modi had not given an appointment to the State delegation to discuss the drought situation, but had met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Paneerselvam.

The circumstances under which Mr. Paneerselvam had met the Prime Minister were completely different, Mr. Gowda justified.

He has also defended the raids carried out by the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate in different parts of the country.

Referring to the Congress’ criticism against the raids, Mr. Gowda wondered why the party leaders should cry foul over the exercise if they do not have black money.

Dismissing the Congress allegation that its party leaders were being selectively targeted for the raids, Mr. Gowda said the Congress and BJP were blaming each other for political reasons.