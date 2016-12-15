JD(S)-BJP rift affects Fourth State Finance Commission meeting

more-in

The simmering tension between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP, which has strained their alliance in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), cast its shadow at the Fourth State Finance Commission meeting here on Thursday.

The alliance of the two parties in the MCC has been creaking ever since the BJP was denied chairmanship for the Standing Committee on Town Planning and Improvement in lieu of extending support to enable the JD(S) to be at the helm of affairs in the corporation. As per the agreement, both the parties were to share power equally but BJP felt betrayed by the election of a JD(S) member to the post on Wednesday resulting in a rift between the partners in alliance.

The meeting began 30 minutes behind schedule at 10.30 a.m. and as soon as Deputy Mayor Ratna Lakshman arrived, the BJP councillors present in the meeting kicked up a ruckus.

Even as Chairman C.G. Chinnaswamy and other members tried to put it aside and proceed with the meeting, BJP councillor Girish Prasad raised his voice and got embroiled in an argument with a few JD(S) councillors, including K.V. Mallesh, who is the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals.

Mr. Prasad vociferously argued with Mr. Mallesh and called other members of his party to walk out of the meeting. Though a few councillors tried to prevail upon Mr. Prasad to bury the differences and take part in the meeting as it pertained to development of the city and had nothing to do with politics, Mr. Prasad led the BJP councillors, including the Deputy Mayor, out of the hall to stage a walkout.

Later, speaking to media persons, Mr. Prasad said the BJP felt slighted by the betrayal of the JD(S) and hence they have decided not to take part in any deliberations till the issue was resolved. “Let the party leaders, including the core committee members, discuss the issue and take a decision and we will abide by it. But till then, we will continue to abstain from all meetings and deliberations pertaining to the MCC,” said Mr. Prasad. “The JD(S) behaviour has hurt our ego and we have been humiliated,” he added.